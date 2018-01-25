Third bank robbery suspect caught, 1 more sought

Authorities have arrested a third suspect wanted in connection with a bank robbery in Lumberton last week, leaving just one suspect at large.

Daquan Pridgen, 26, of Whiteville was arrested around 5 p.m. Sunday at the FBI office in Fayetteville and then taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center.

Police are still looking for Demetris Robinson, also known as "Boo Boo", 26, of Whiteville who is 5' 11" with gold teeth.

Robinson is wanted for:

Robbery with a dangerous weapon

conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon

multiple counts of assault on law enforcement with a firearm

Lumberton Police say he has shown extreme violence towards law enforcement and should be considered armed and dangerous.

If anyone knows Robinson's whereabouts or sees him, you are asked to immediately call 911.

Authorities arrested the other two of the suspects on Thursday.

Jeramie Ross Vaughn, 29, and Rashad Donavan Young 27, both of Whiteville, were each charged with:

robbery with a dangerous weapon

conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon

possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

two counts of 2nd-degree kidnapping

five counts of assault on law enforcement officers with a firearm

Vaughn was detained in Columbus County Wednesday night and taken to Lumberton police headquarters where he was later arrested.

Young was initially detained and questioned by authorities Wednesday morning but was later released because of a lack of probable cause. Authorities continued their investigation and were able to establish probable cause and arrested him.

Both men are in the Robeson County Detention Center under $1 million bonds each.

According to officials, four heavily armed suspects robbed the PNC bank located at 707 North Chestnut Street in Lumberton at approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. No one was injured at the bank, and the suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

Lumberton police spotted the suspects fleeing the scene in a gray Saturn and pursued the vehicle out of the city limits. During the chases, the suspects allegedly fired at officers multiple times.

The suspects stopped the vehicle and fired additional shots before exiting the vehicle at different spots along Old Whiteville Road in both Robeson and Columbus counties.

An officer returned fire but it isn't known if any suspects were hit by gunfire. No officers were hurt.

A manhunt took place but was called off Wednesday when the suspects couldn't be located.

According to NC Department of Corrections records, Vaughn, also known as “Tabor City,” was convicted of robbery with a dangerous weapon and robbery with a dangerous weapon conspiracy in Robeson County on July 22, 2014. He was sentenced to between three to five years in prison, but was released on Aug. 28, 2015.

His only other prior conviction in North Carolina was for speeding and driving with a revoked license, records show.

