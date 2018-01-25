2 Whiteville men arrested in Lumberton bank robbery that led to manhunt

Authorities in Columbus County have called off a massive manhunt for two of the four suspects wanted in an armed bank robbery that occurred in Robeson County Tuesday afternoon and spilled into Columbus County.

Manhunt called off after search for bank robbery suspects comes up empty

Authorities have arrested two of the suspects they say robbed a bank in Lumberton which led to a manhunt that spanned two counties.

Jeramie Ross Vaughn, 29, and Rashad Donavan Young 27, both of Whiteville, were each charged with:

robbery with a dangerous weapon

conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon

possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

two counts of 2nd-degree kidnapping

five counts of assault on law enforcement officers with a firearm

Vaughn was detained in Columbus County Wednesday night and taken to Lumberton police headquarters where he was later arrested.

Young was initially detained and questioned by authorities Wednesday morning but was later released because of a lack of probable cause. Authorities continued their investigation and were able to establish probable cause and arrested him.

Both men are in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1 million bonds each.

According to officials, four heavily armed suspects robbed the PNC bank located at 707 North Chestnut Street in Lumberton at approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. No one was injured at the bank, and the suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

Lumberton police spotted the suspects fleeing the scene in a gray Saturn and pursued the vehicle out of the city limits. During the chases, the suspects allegedly fired at officers multiple times.

The suspects stopped the vehicle and fired additional shots before exiting the vehicle at different spots along Old Whiteville Road in both Robeson and Columbus counties.

An officer returned fire but it isn't known if any suspects were hit by gunfire. No officers were hurt.

A manhunt took place but was called off Wednesday when the suspects couldn't be located.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing for other suspects and that Vaughn could face additional charges.

According to NC Department of Corrections records, Vaughn, also known as “Tabor City,” was convicted of robbery with a dangerous weapon and robbery with a dangerous weapon conspiracy in Robeson County on July 22, 2014. He was sentenced to between three to five years in prison, but was released on Aug. 28, 2015.

His only other prior conviction in North Carolina was for speeding and driving with a revoked license, records show.

