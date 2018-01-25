Club paddles up for the Port City Ping Pong Throwdown

The 9th annual Port City Ping Pong Throwdown is taking place Friday night in Wilmington. (Source: Wilmington Table Tennis Club)

The 9th annual Port City Ping Pong Throwdown is taking place Friday night at the Brooklyn Arts Center in Wilmington.

The event is hosted by the Wilmington Table Tennis Club, a league that has been playing in the port city since the early 1970's.

There are two divisions to play in; Play for Keeps and Play for Fun.

Matches begin at 6:15 P.M. are played until midnight and the winners crowned.

First through fifth place winners will receive cash prizes. There will also be a raffle, food truck and cash bar.

Registration and practice runs from 4:30 to 6:30 P.M.

Tickets cost $10 for players, $5 for spectators.

For more information, visit the event page on the Brooklyn Arts Center's website.