Silvagni wins bronze medal, helps Team USA capture gold

Tony Silvagni captured a bronze medal in the men's open division to help solidify Team USA's standing atop the leaderboard. (Source: Sean Evans | ISA Aloha Cup)

Carolina Beach native Tony Silvagni helped Team USA win the overall gold medal at the 2018 ISA World Longboard Surfing Championship at Riyue Bay in Hainan, China.

Silvagni captured a bronze medal in the men's open division to help solidify Team USA's standing atop the leaderboard.

Earlier this week at the championship, Silvagni teamed with Rachael Tilly, Tory Gilkerson and Kevin Skvarna to combined for a nearly perfect score of 9.67 to win a gold medal.

Silvagni recently stopped by the WECT Digital Studio for a 1-on-1 With Jon Evans podcast. Click here to check it out.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.