Silvagni wins bronze medal, helps Team USA capture gold

North Carolina State fell into a big hole, but climbed back out of it late to knock off Pittsburgh, 72-68 on Wednesday.More >>
Carolina Beach native Tony Silvagni helped Team USA win the overall gold medal at the 2018 ISA World Longboard Surfing Championship at Riyue Bay in Hainan, China.More >>
New Hanover’s Amani Muhammad is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.More >>
North Brunswick High School has hired Bryan Davis as its head football coach.More >>
The UNCW men’s basketball team continues to try to improve defensively without fouling.More >>
