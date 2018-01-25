Amber-Alert-issued-for-4-year-old-boy

Scotland County deputies are searching for missing Raul Johnson.

According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, the 4-year-old was last seen on foot on Village Drive heading towards Crestline Road in Laurinburg.

Raul is about 3 feet tall and weighs 38 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a orange and white striped shirt with tigers printed on it and white pants with rocket ships on them.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Scotland County Sheriff's Office at 910-276-3385, or call 911.