New Hanover’s Amani Muhammad named WECT Athlete of the Week

New Hanover’s Amani Muhammad is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.

This past week the senior scored a team-high 18 points in Friday's win over Topsail. Then on Saturday she added 15 points in victory over Jack Britt.

Muhammad is averaging 10 points-per-game, and has helped led the Wildcats to a 15-4 record.



Watch WECT News every Wednesday at 6 and 11 p.m. to see who will be the WECT Athlete of the Week. Do you know an outstanding student-athlete? Email jsmist@wect.com to nominate someone.



