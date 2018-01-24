North Brunswick High School hires Bryan Davis as football coach

North Brunswick High School has hired Bryan Davis as its head football coach.
Davis is a familiar name to the area. He coached at Topsail High from 2007-12.
During his six years with Topsail, he led the Pirates to a 40-30 record before taking a head coaching job in Virginia.
Davis takes over a North Brunswick program that finished 1-10 under Darren Willis, who stepped down as head coach after one season.
