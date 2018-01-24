North Brunswick High School hires Bryan Davis as football coach - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

North Brunswick High School hires Bryan Davis as football coach

LELAND, NC (WECT) -

North Brunswick High School has hired Bryan Davis as its head football coach.

Davis is a familiar name to the area. He coached at Topsail High from 2007-12. 

During his six years with Topsail, he led the Pirates to a 40-30 record before taking a head coaching job in Virginia.

Davis takes over a North Brunswick program that finished 1-10 under Darren Willis, who stepped down as head coach after one season. 

