Movement vs. moment: UNCW hosts #MeToo forum

Sexual misconduct allegations continue to surface across the country, including Wilmington, as more women continue to share their experiences, empowered by the #MeToo movement.

UNCW's Women's Studies and Resources Center hosted a #MeToo forum Wednesday where students and educators held an open and honest conversation on the topic.

The panel included women from the university's history department, school of education, Centro Hispano, and CARE Center. They discussed the potential #MeToo has to become a movement, but many agreed it cannot be called that yet.

The conversation focused on ways to continue the momentum to make sure #MeToo is not just a moment.

When discussing student and campus life in general, students acknowledged the topic is still taboo on college campuses.

"I don't know that I'd be surprised by any of it," said junior Lucy O'Brien. "Just because I feel like it's so ubiquitous, and it's happening on every campus in America and I'm sure that this one is included."

UNCW professor Candace Thompson discussed the importance of inclusion in the conversation across racial, political, and socioeconomic lines.

"We must call each other on our own stuff," Thompson said. "And then we move together to work across those differences, those brilliant and amazing differences, to start changing some damn laws."

Before they can change laws, some students called on the university to change policy, and the way it handles sexual misconduct situations.

"I think trying to sweep it under the rug and waiting until it comes out on its own is damning in and of itself," O'Brien said. "I think it would make people a lot more comfortable if there was just kind of more of a culture of encouraging people to talk about it, being like, we want to know. We want to know what's wrong here and we want you to be talking to us about what we can be doing better."

