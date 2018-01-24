GOP lawmakers file request to delay district alterations

North Carolina Republican legislative leaders are asking the U.S. Supreme Court again this month to halt a lower-court redistricting order that went against them, this time on changes to state House and Senate districts.

The GOP lawmakers' lawyers filed a request on Wednesday for an emergency delay to prevent alterations to two dozen legislative districts which a three-judge panel approved last week based on an expert's recommendations. Those districts are supposed to be used for the 2018 elections, beginning with candidate filing next month.

Attorneys for the GOP wrote that the judges lacked authority to redraw maps and declared their conclusion that racial gerrymandering remained from previous maps is 'incoherent" and "unprecedented."

Last week, the Supreme Court blocked another lower-court order directing legislators approve new congressional districts this week.

