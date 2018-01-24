Visit several independently owned cafes during the Coffee Crawl

The Coffee Crawl will have java lovers visiting several cafes in Wilmington. (Source: WECT)

A Coffee Crawl will bring together java lovers this weekend.

The event will take coffee enthusiasts to some of the best independently owned coffee shops in and around downtown Wilmington. It's like a pub crawl - but substitute coffee for beer!

The tour, on Saturday, Jan. 27, is free.

24 South Coffee House, Java Dog, Luna Caffe, Brooklyn Café and Folks Café are all stops on the crawl.

Organizers said it’s a great way for the coffee shops to give back to their customers and highlight the downtown coffee community to new customers.

The shops will host a variety of arts and crafts vendors during the event.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.