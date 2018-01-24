Man arrested in New Hanover County indicted by federal grand jury

A man found in New Hanover County was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of being in possession of a firearm while in the country illegally.

If convicted, Leopoldo Garcia-Altamirano, 56, of Mexico, faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Garcia-Altamirano was arrested by the Wilmington Police Department on Dec. 31, 2017, for carrying a concealed weapon and driving while impaired.

The criminal complaint filed in district court states a WPD officer clocked Garcia-Altamirano, who was allegedly weaving in traffic, doing 67 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone and he did not immediately stop after the officer attempted to pull him over.

Once Garcia-Altamirano was stopped, a records check revealed an active arrest warrant for misdemeanor assault in 2015. Based on the warrant, officers searched Garcia-Altamirano's vehicle and found a loaded .38 caliber revolver in a plastic bag next to the driver's seat.

Two of the cartridges in the gun were expended, indicating the revolver had been successfully fired twice. When asked, Garcia-Altamirano said he didn't have a permit for the gun and after field sobriety tests were performed, Garcia-Altamirano was arrested and booked into the New Hanover County Jail.

On Jan. 2, an ICE deportation officer spoke to Garcia-Altamirano while he was in jail and Garcia-Altamirano admitted he was in the country illegally after unlawfully crossing the Mexico-US border in 2005.

On Jan. 3, an ATF agent said the firearm found in Garcia-Altamirano's vehicle was not manufactured in North Carolina and must have been shipped or transported in interstate or foreign commerce, leading to the illegal alien in possession of a firearm charge.

