UNCW's Devontae Cacok continues to battle foul trouble

The UNCW men’s basketball team continues to try to improve defensively without fouling.

Through 18 games, the Seahawks (6-14, 3-5 Colonial Athletic Association) have had 14 players foul out of games. Junior Devontae Cacok has been disqualified a team-high seven times.

“This is going to be a constant thing,” UNCW head coach C.B. McGrath said of Cacok’s foul trouble. “This is something that has plagued him all season and his entire career. He has to get us to playing a different way.”

Cacok has been called for 77 fouls in 18 games, and has had two or fewer fouls just three times this season.

“He knows when he fouls, for the most part,” said McGrath. “I think it does get to him because he feels like he gets pushed around a lot. He does, but he does his fair share of pushing too.”

CAA Commissioner Joe D'Antonio practiced with UNCW on Tuesday and McGrath joked that he hoped D’Antonio could help Cacok’s cause.

“He didn’t get fouled by Devontae or Jordon (Talley),” McGrath said. “Maybe that will help. I don’t know.”

The Seahawks play again Thursday when they host James Madison at 7 p.m. in Trask Coliseum.

