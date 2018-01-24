Pentagon confirms Russian spy ship spotted off Wilmington coast: 'We are aware of the ship’s presence'

A Pentagon spokesperson with the U.S. Department of Defense verified Wednesday that a Russian spy ship, the Viktor Leonov, was spotted 100 miles off the coast of Wilmington earlier this week.

“We are aware of the ship’s presence,” Lt. Col. Jamie Davis said in a phone interview. “We have the U.S. Coast Guard and Fleet Forces track all vessels in our area of operations.”

Commissioned in 1988, the Viktor Leonov is equipped with high-tech spy equipment meant to intercept communication signals.

U.S. territory extends just 12 miles off the Wilmington coast, so the Russian vessel was identified only in international waters, according to Davis.

The Russian ship was “well outside the U.S. territorial waters,” said Davis. “This is something that happens frequently in regards to freedom of navigation.”

The colonel said he could not speak specifically about the operations of the spy ship or why it was traveling along the U.S. coast, and directed WECT to contact Russian officials.

A military spokesperson with Camp Lejeune said they did not have any intel about the Viktor Leonov.

