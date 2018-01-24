Carolina Beach police arrest two teens for vehicle break-ins

Two teenagers have been arrested by Carolina Beach police for allegedly breaking into multiple vehicles on Monday.

According to a Carolina Beach Police Department news release, Santiago Rodriguez Figueroa, 18, of Carolina Beach, and Bryce Allen Goldsbury, 18, of Carolina Beach, were arrested Tuesday and booked into the New Hanover County Jail under $15,000 bonds.

Figueroa is charged with:

Three counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle

Two counts of larceny after breaking and entering

One count of attempted breaking and entering

One count of resist/delay/obstruct an officer

One count of possession of schedule IV controlled substance

Goldsbury charges are:

Three counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle

Two counts of larceny after breaking and entering

One count of attempted breaking and entering

One count of resist/delay/obstruct an officer

Wednesday's news release said a citizen called CBPD Monday afternoon about a suspicious person behind a residence on Sugarloaf Court. The caller provided a photo of the person, who was later identified as Figueroa.

The investigation and citizen involvement led to the arrests of Figueroa and Goldsbury, who are charged with breaking into vehicles on Cape Fear Boulevard, Sumter Avenue, Lake Drive, and Birmingham Avenue.

