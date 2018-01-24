Leland forming seven-person Public Safety Committee

A seven-person committee has been created in Leland in an effort to help residents participate in the protection of their homes, neighborhoods and town.

According to a Town of Leland news release, the Public Safety Committee members will be appointed in June. Anyone who wants to be considered for appointment to the committee should apply before the Feb. 23 deadline by clicking here.

The committee will share citizens' concerns with the Leland fire and police departments and town leaders, and act as advocates for safety by reviewing data, making recommendations and working with government, private and public organizations.

