Updated high school redistricting maps to be released Friday

New Hanover County Schools Board of Education will release the latest map proposal for the high school redistricting plan by the end of the day this Friday, according to Assistant Superintendent Eddie Anderson. (SOURCE: WECT)

The New Hanover County Board of Education will release the latest map proposal for the high school redistricting plan by the end of the day this Friday, according to Assistant Superintendent Eddie Anderson.

"We'll be putting new maps up by the end of the day on Friday,” said Anderson. “We're going to extend the comment period through the board meeting on February 6, and at that meeting w, 'll be presenting updated maps and updated plans to the board."

After a heated public work session Tuesday night, the board thanked the speakers and those that submitted comments online.

One change that will be included in Friday’s draft map is that Forest Hills and Glenn Meade neighborhoods will no longer be split up.

"We think that splitting the neighborhoods is not the best option,” said Anderson.

To submit a comment about the redistricting plan to the New Hanover County Board of Education, click here.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.