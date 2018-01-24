Clarkton man accused of sex crimes with teens

A Clarkton man has been charged with sex crimes involving two teens.

According to Major Larry Guyton with the Bladen County Sheriff's Office, Fredrick Cyhem Chancy Jr. has been charged with statutory rape and sexual assault.

The charges stem from incidents involving a 14-year-old and a 15-year-old and took place between May and August of last year, Guyton said.

Chancy, 21, was booked under a $25,000 bond.

