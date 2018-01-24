WPD investigating carjacking on S. Seventh St.

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating after a man reported his vehicle was stolen at gunpoint early Wednesday morning. (Source: Raycom Media)

The Wilmington Police Department is investigating after a man reported his vehicle was stolen at gunpoint early Wednesday morning.

According to Jennifer Dandron with the WPD, officers responded to the 300 block of S. Seventh Street shortly after a midnight.

A man told officers that he was carjacked by four male suspects who had a gun.

The incident is still under investigation.

