Man charged with murder in overdose death sentenced to prison

A man who was charged with murder in 2016 after the man he sold heroin to died of an overdose is heading to prison after pleading guilty to lesser charges Wednesday.

Aquan De'Shae Richardson was sentenced to 91 to 152 months in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter, two counts of possession with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a school/childcare facility and sale or delivery of a controlled substance.

Joshua McBride, 28, died of a heroin overdose on May 18, 2016.

Richardson was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the case after officials determined that he sold heroin to McBride which led to the overdose.

Officials said it was their first targeted investigation into someone they believed distributed drugs that resulted in an overdose death.

The District Attorney's Office said that texts in McBride's phone led them to Richardson.

