North Carolina ranked near the bottom for tobacco use prevention

The American Lung Association's "State of Tobacco Control" ranks North Carolina as one of the worst states in the country for preventing tobacco related illnesses. (Source: Pixabay)

The American Lung Association's "State of Tobacco Control" ranks North Carolina as one of the worst states in the country for preventing tobacco related illnesses.

The report gave North Carolina an overall grade of "F" in five different categories related to smoking prevention and funding for preventative services.

Lorraine Sieminski, the Lung Program Coordinator at New Hanover Regional Medical Center, said while the grade isn't something to be proud of, NHRMC is using the information to the best of its ability.

"We should take a hold of this and run with it," she said. "We have done that with our lung program, our lung screening program, and there is no place to go but forward."

The lung program at NHRMC helps patients learn more about any lung diseases and cancers as early as possible. Sieminski added the hospital also has prevention education measures in place despite the state's low ranking.

Sieminski said it's also important for people to reach out even if they don't have any issues right now.

"Ya know God is showing me that I don't have anything there," she said. "I better get on that bandwagon and quit smoking and then move forward from there, but I know that there is help out there. They can call us, and we can give supportive advice. We are only a phone call away, and we are right here for them."

According to the American Lung Association's report, North Carolina only spends about five percent of the recommended amount by the CDC on tobacco prevention.

That’s something Sieminski said she hopes changes in the future.

"It is always good to have the government in your corner, like when Medicare came in and helped to pay for the low dose CT scans," she said. "If they want to help pay for Chantix or just to be supportive, then that is always good to have."

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.