Ghost Hunters return to USS North Carolina

Grant Wilson and Dustin Pari of the popular television show Ghost Hunters are returning to investigate the USS North Carolina Battleship.

Ghost Hunters aired on the SYFY channel from 2004 to 2016.

It followed the real-life investigations of TAPS, the Atlantic Paranormal Society. TAPS first investigated the Battleship in 2005.

Now Wilson and Pari are returning in February to host a public paranormal investigation.

The event will take place Feb. 9-10.

Guests must be at least 16 years old to take part. The event is not recommended for those with mobility issues.

Registration begins at 3:30 p.m. in the Battleship Visitors Center.

Tickets for the general investigation cost $175; dinner and refreshments are included.

