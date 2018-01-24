Elizabethtown man faces attempted murder, arson charges after apartment fire

An Elizabethtown man is facing arson and attempted murder charges after he allegedly set an apartment on fire earlier this month.

Brandon Malone was arrested in Robeson County earlier this month and transported to Bladen County on Tuesday. Malone has been charged with first-degree arson and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

He was booked under a $325,000 bond.

According to Lt. Lonnie Cheshire with the Elizabethtown Police Department, Malone is accused of setting an apartment on fire at the Mercer Road Apartments on Jan. 14.

Cheshire said it appears Malone set the apartment on fire as part of a domestic dispute. Two people were in apartment at the time of the fire but no one was injured.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.