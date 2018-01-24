UNCW to host #METOO panel discussion

UNCW and other groups will host a panel discussion on the #metoo movement Wednesday afternoon. (Source: WECT)

UNCW and other groups will host a panel discussion on the #metoo movement Wednesday afternoon.

The event is open to the public and will cover the future of the movement as well as its inception.

The panel starts at 3:30 p.m. at the Fisher Student Center in the Wrightsville Beach Room.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.