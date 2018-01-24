UNCW hosts #MeToo panel discussion

Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.More >>
Larry Nassar, 54, pleaded guilty to assaulting seven people, but the sentencing hearing has been open to anyone who said they were a victim.More >>
A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.More >>
A classmate says the oldest of the 13 California siblings who authorities said were imprisoned by their parents was frail, smelly and picked on as a grade school student in Texas.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department will hold a noon news conference to discuss further information about an assault against a comedian at the Comedy House over the weekend.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department will hold a noon news conference to discuss further information about an assault against a comedian at the Comedy House over the weekend.More >>
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.More >>
Marshall County High School shooting suspect facing two counts of murder and 12 counts of first-degree assault.More >>
Police say the investigation will look into whether or not the boy’s parents may have owned a gun he had access to, and if so, they could face charges.More >>
Police say the investigation will look into whether or not the boy’s parents may have owned a gun he had access to, and if so, they could face charges.More >>