UNCW hosts #MeToo panel discussion - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

UNCW hosts #MeToo panel discussion

By: Zach Driver, General Assignment Reporter
Connect
(Source: WECT) (Source: WECT)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

UNCW and other groups hosted a panel discussion on the #MeToo movement Wednesday afternoon.

The event, held at the Fisher Student Center in the Wrightsville Beach Room, focused on the future of the movement as well as its inception.  

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly