Wilmington Icehawks Squirts bring home championship

Wilmington is now the home of a championship ice hockey team.
Last weekend, the Wilmington Icehawks Squirts team won a tournament in Charleston, SC.
The Icehawks Squirts team is made up of 8-9 year olds who have only been playing hockey for a short time.
“To go down to Charleston where all these better teams are and win, and score a ton of goals, was pretty neat" said Icehawks coach Dorian Rogers.
According to Rogers, his team struggled to start the season, but put it all together for the Charleston tourney.
"I think the biggest difference is that we worked more as a team,” said Icehawk player Keiligh Donovan. “It was really nice to be able to win."
For more information about the Wilmington Icehawks, visit www.wilmingtonicehawks.com
