CAA Commissioner Joe D’Antonio works out with the Seahawks

The UNCW men’s basketball team had a special guest at practice on Tuesday.

Colonial Athletic Association Commissioner Joe D’Antonio hit the court with the Seahawks for the team’s two hour workout.

"It's a way for me to say thank you for what they do at UNCW,” said D’Antonio. “Thank you for the way they carried themselves and represented the CAA, and congratulate them on being champions.”

The commissioner is taking part in a practice with every team that won an league championship in the 2016-17 athletic calendar. The UNCW men's basketball team won the 2017 CAA tournament title.

“It's a great way to interact with the student athletes you would never have an opportunity to," said D’Antonio.

