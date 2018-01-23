WPD presents crime numbers, repaving contract agreement reached at city council meeting

Crime in Wilmington is the lowest it's been in 30 years, according to statistics presented by Wilmington police at Tuesday's city council meeting.

Wilmington Police Department Chief Ralph Evangelous said the report takes into account the city's population growth in that 30-year span. Record lows in robberies, burglaries, larcenies and arson were noted, but homicide numbers increased.

In the Central Business District, crime increased by 2 percent, but from 2002-16, there was a 54 percent drop with 244 fewer crimes in the area in 2016 compared to 2002. A 6 percent uptick in car break-ins and larcenies contributed to the 2 percent increase.

Also at Tuesday's meeting, a $2 million contract agreement was reached to repave 15 lane miles of city streets as part of the city's five-year infrastructure improvement plan.

Council members also agreed to changes in the Water Street parking deck project that includes drainage, water and sewer improvements.

