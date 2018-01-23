Bladen County school days extended by 10 minutes

Schools days will be a little longer for Bladen County students beginning Jan. 29.

A Tuesday night post on the Bladen County Schools Facebook page said students will have to attend school on March 30 as a make-up date after recent inclement winter weather forced Bladen schools to close Jan. 18-19.

The post went on to say that school days will be extended by 10 minutes at end of each day beginning Jan. 29 and lasting for the remainder of the school year.

