Manhunt underway for bank robbery suspects who were chased into Columbus Co.

Authorities are searching for four suspects after an armed bank robbery that occurred in Robeson County Tuesday afternoon spilled into Columbus County.

According to a WMBF story, the manhunt was still taking place as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. Robeson County Sheriff Kenneth Sealy said the FBI, Highway Patrol and other area law enforcement agencies were searching for the suspects in three different areas in Robeson and Columbus counties.

Around 3 p.m., a branch of PNC Bank in Lumberton was robbed and Sealy said sheriff's deputies and troopers with the NC Highway Patrol chased the suspects, who reportedly fired weapons at law enforcement. Several patrol cars were hit, according to Sealy.

"We were blessed. Nobody got injured," he said.

Michele Tatum with the Columbus County Sheriff's Office said officers chased the suspects into Columbus County and at some point during the chase, the suspects ditched their vehicle.

Sealy said two of the suspects jumped out in Robeson County and the other two fled to Columbus County.

According to a robocall sent out by the Columbus County Sheriff's Office Tuesday afternoon, the suspects are considered armed and dangerous. If you see anyone suspicious, do not approach them and call law enforcement right away.

