Manhunt continues for bank robbery suspects who were chased into Columbus Co.

Authorities still are searching for four suspects after an armed bank robbery that occurred in Robeson County Tuesday afternoon spilled into Columbus County.

According to Michele Tatum with the Columbus County Sheriff's Office, the search is continuing in the Silver Spoon Road and Bill Hooks Road area in the northern part of the county Wednesday morning.

Tatum said law enforcement is searching for two men, and that schools in the immediate area have been placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

Along with the Columbus County Sheriff's Office, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Lumberton Police Department, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol are helping with the search.

According to officials, four heavily armed suspects robbed the PNC bank located at 707 North Chestnut Street in Lumberton at approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. No one was injured at the bank, and the suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

Lumberton police spotted the suspects fleeing the scene in a grey Saturn and pursued the vehicle out of the city limits. During the chases, the suspects allegedly fired at officers multiple times.

The suspects stopped the vehicle and fired additional shots before exiting the vehicle at different spots along Old Whiteville Road in both Robeson and Columbus counties.

An officer returned fire but is isn't known if any suspects were hit by gunfire. No officers were hurt.

According to a robocall sent out by the Columbus County Sheriff's Office Tuesday afternoon, the suspects are considered armed and dangerous. If you see anyone suspicious, do not approach them and call law enforcement right away.

"Sheriff Hatcher wants to assure everyone that the area is contained," Tatum said Wednesday morning. "He urged citizens in the area and surrounding areas to secure their property. Make sure all doors are locked, including your vehicles, and remove any keys that may be outside. If you see anything suspicious, please contact 911 immediately."

