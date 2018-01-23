Manhunt called off after search for bank robbery suspects comes up empty

Authorities in Columbus County have called off a massive manhunt for two of the four suspects wanted in an armed bank robbery that occurred in Robeson County Tuesday afternoon and spilled into Columbus County.

According to Michele Tatum with the Columbus County Sheriff's Office, a search perimeter was set up in the area of Silver Spoon and Bill Hooks roads in the northern part of the county Wednesday morning.

Tatum said law enforcement was searching for two men, and that schools in the immediate area were placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

Around 1:50 p.m., law enforcement officials made the decision to call off the manhunt after search efforts came up empty.

Columbus County officers will continue to patrol the area the rest of the day and overnight into Thursday. However, Sheriff Lewis Hatcher said he's confident that the suspects are not in the area.

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Lumberton Police Department, and North Carolina State Highway Patrol were brought in to assist in the search.

According to officials, four heavily armed suspects robbed the PNC bank located at 707 North Chestnut Street in Lumberton at approximately 3:30 p.m. Tuesday. No one was injured at the bank, and the suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

Lumberton police spotted the suspects fleeing the scene in a grey Saturn and pursued the vehicle out of the city limits. During the chases, the suspects allegedly fired at officers multiple times.

The suspects stopped the vehicle and fired additional shots before exiting the vehicle at different spots along Old Whiteville Road in both Robeson and Columbus counties.

An officer returned fire but it isn't known if any suspects were hit by gunfire. No officers were hurt.

According to a robocall sent out by the Columbus County Sheriff's Office Tuesday afternoon, the suspects were considered armed and dangerous. If you see anyone suspicious, do not approach them and call law enforcement right away.

"Sheriff Hatcher wants to assure everyone that the area is contained," Tatum said Wednesday morning. "He urged citizens in the area and surrounding areas to secure their property. Make sure all doors are locked, including your vehicles, and remove any keys that may be outside. If you see anything suspicious, please contact 911 immediately."

