Authorities searching for armed robbery suspects in Columbus Co.

Authorities are searching for two suspects in Columbus County after an armed robbery that occurred in Robeson County on Tuesday.

Michele Tatum with the Columbus County Sheriff's Office said officers chased the suspects into Columbus County and at some point during the chase, the suspects ditched their vehicle.

According to a robocall sent out by the Columbus County Sheriff's Office, the men, described as two black males, are considered armed and dangerous. They were last seen in the area of Silver Spoon Road and Bill Hooks Road.

If you see the men, do not approach them and call 911.

Copyright 2018 WECT. All rights reserved.