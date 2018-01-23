Local company passing new tax code savings on to its employees

With its taxes being lowered, a company headquartered in Wilmington is passing along those savings to its employees.

Atlantic Packaging said in a Tuesday news release that it is giving $1,000 bonuses to nearly 1,000 of its employees. The workers will receive the bonus payment by Feb. 15.

"We are a Sub-S Corporation,“ Atlantic President Wes Carter said in the release, “and although the new tax bill did not reduce our taxes as aggressively as it did for C-Corps, some of whom are our competitors, the tax reduction will have a real impact and we want to share the savings with our hardworking and loyal employees.

“Though the tax benefit will not come until the end of 2018, we are distributing the bonus dollars now to acknowledge its impact. The new tax code helps U.S. companies remain healthy and competitive in a global marketplace, and that directly and positively affects the people who work at these companies.”

Atlantic, which has 16 locations in the US, distributes packaging materials and operates manufacturing facilities for paper converting, printing and labeling products. Its original location is in Tabor City, where more than 300 employees work, making it Columbus County's largest non-government employer.

According to CEO Rusty Carter, the bonus payouts will extend beyond US borders.

"The part of the new tax code dealing with repatriation of offshore earnings has additional benefit for our company, given our non-U.S. operations," Rusty Carter said. "Accordingly, we are also paying this bonus to our 150 offshore employees. We are probably not unique in this situation nationwide, but we are likely unique for privately held North Carolina companies.”

The company was founded in 1946 and began as a small town newspaper where founder W.H. Carter won a Pulitzer Prize in 1952 for his editorial campaign against the Ku Klux Klan.

The Tabor City Tribune is still published weekly.

