Wilmington woman appears on 'Shark Tank'

One entrepreneur in Wilmington took a chance on her idea, pitching it to the judges of the ABC show Shark Tank.

Disha Shidham is what she calls an informal mentor at TRU Colors Brewing Company, a business that employs gang members. Just a few months ago, she taught a class on entrepreneurship for the employees. She used those same business skills to pitch her idea to the sharks.

Shidham said her business, Savy, lets customers decide their style at their price while letting businesses track prices.

Companies that partner with Savy will give an option at checkout for the shopper to add their price for the product. If the business agrees to that price, that’s what the shopper pays.

According to Shidham, more than 1,500 companies are using Savy across the world. Right now, those companies are using the free version, so, technically she doesn’t have any sales.

That’s one of the reasons why the sharks didn’t give her a deal, but she was thankful for the opportunity.

“It was an experience that I wouldn’t trade for anything. I’m so grateful for it. I grew up watching Shark Tank. I’ve idolized these people for years and although it wasn’t the outcome that I wanted, I’m so happy that I got to stand in front of those five people and gain their insight and their advice,” Shidham said.

A producer with the show emailed Shidham after seeing an article written up about her, and asked her to appear on Shark Tank.

“I totally thought it was spam at first. I checked it out and it was legit and I got on a call with this producer and we just went from there. It was a whirlwind of a ride,” she said.

While she may not have scored any deals from the sharks, Shidham did get emails from companies who want to partner with her.

“Leaving there, obviously it hurt without coming away without a deal. So, yea, it wasn’t the outcome that I wanted, but like I said before I’m grateful that I got to go through that experience, and right now I’m just working away. I have a lot of emails to respond to and just continue coding and developing contacts with retailers and such and keep moving Savy forward,” Shidham said.

Shidham said she’s glad she could also give exposure to TRU Colors through the show too, and that the sharks were impressed by the brewing company's concept.

She is working on rolling out a paid version of her product soon.

