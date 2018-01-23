First Act: 'Senior Moments' tells stories of those in their golden years

A series of one act plays about those in their golden years that range from touching to funny.
Senior Moments is on the stage at TheatreNow.
The show is directed by Ella Reischer and written by Brunswick County resident, Don Fried. It runs through Feb. 18 and includes a special dinner show on Valentine's Day, Feb. 14.
The cast includes Marie Chonko, Carol Pendergrast, Charlotte Hackman, Michelle Reiff, Juan Fernandez, Joe Lomonoco and Ken Campbell.
