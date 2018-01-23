Silver Lake Road closing Wednesday for water main repair

Silver Lake Road will be closed to all through traffic for part of the day Wednesday after crews with the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority repair a water main.

CFPUA crews will close Silver Lake Road at Carolina Beach Road/US 421 for about seven hours as repairs are made. The left and right turn lane from Carolina Beach Road/US 421 onto Silver Lake Road will be closed. Drivers should use Horn Road as a detour.

The travel advisory begins Wednesday at 9 a.m. There is no boil water advisory associated with this repair at this time.

