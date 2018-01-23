Silver Lake Road closed for water main repair; boil water advisory issued

Silver Lake Road is closed to all through traffic for part of the day Wednesday after crews with the Cape Fear Public Utility Authority repair a water main.

CFPUA crews will close Silver Lake Road at Carolina Beach Road/US 421 for about seven hours as repairs are made. The left and right turn lane from Carolina Beach Road/US 421 onto Silver Lake Road will be closed. Drivers should use Horn Road as a detour.

The travel advisory began Wednesday at 9 a.m. and on Wednesday afternoon, CFPUA issued a boil water advisory for approximately 150 customers in the area.

The locations for the advisory are:

4700, 4800, 4900 blocks of Carolina Beach Road

All of Raye Drive

All of Adams Landing

All of Winding Branches

Customers in these areas are advised to boil their drinking water once service returns. Boiled water should be used for human and pet drinking, brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables, preparing food and baby formula and making ice.

There is no need to boil water for showering or bathing.

For more information, call CFPUA at 910-332-6738.

