Boil advisory lifted for areas off Carolina Beach Road

Officials with the Cape Fear Public Utility Area have rescinded the boil water advisory issued for some residents in the Silver Lake area of New Hanover County.

The advisory was necessary so crews could complete repairs to an 8-inch water main in the area of Silver Lake and Carolina Beach roads.

The following locations were affected by the advisory:

4700, 4800, 4900 blocks of Carolina Beach Road

All of Raye Drive

All of Adams Landing

All of Winding Branches

