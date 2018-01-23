West Brunswick High School football coach resigns

West Brunswick High School football coach Kelly Williamson has resigned.

Williamson's resignation was announced exactly three years after he was hired to coach the Trojans. He was hired on Jan. 23, 2015, according to a statement from Brunswick County Schools.

"We appreciate his service to the school and look forward to continued support from the community for our program and being involved in the success of our students," West Brunswick High School Principal Rhonda Benton said.

The Trojans were 4-8 last season and 18-19 during Williamson's time leading the team. West Brunswick went to the playoffs all three years under Williamson.

“I have resigned from West Brunswick to pursue other coaching opportunities, but I had a great three years at West Brunswick,” Williamson said.

