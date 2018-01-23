Wilmington actress shares scene with Chiwetel Ejiofor in film that premiered at Sundance

Allie McCulloch at the premiere of 'Come Sunday' at Sundance. (Source: Ron Fallica)

A Wilmington actress stars alongside Chiwetel Ejiofor in a film that premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

Allie McCulloch, who owns Actor's Arsenal, an acting school in Wilmington, landed a role in Come Sunday.

McCulloch has a scene with the Ejiofor, who was nominated for an Oscar for his 2014 role in 12 Years a Slave.

It follows the story of globally-renowned pastor Carlton Pearson, who risks everything when he questions church doctrine on the existence of hell and is branded a modern-day heretic. The film is based on true events.

Read more about McCulloch's scene in this Hollywood Reporter review of the film.

The movie also stars Martin Sheen and Danny Glover.

It will be released on Netflix April 13.

