Public outcry at GenX info session: 'Enough is enough'

The NC Department of Environmental Quality and the Department of Health and Human Services hosted a community information session in Bladen County Thursday from 6-8 p.m.

State officials first shared updates with the audience of about 200 people, followed by a heated question and answer session.

"Enough is enough," said Kellie Hair, whose family lives about a mile from the Chemours Fayetteville Works plant. “"How do you tell my grandson that he has to bathe and not swallow the water?”

Linda Culpepper, Director of NC DEQ Division of Waste Management, addressed recent findings that GenX levels were 16 times higher than the state's health goal in water discharged at the Chemours site in December.

“There are obviously some other sources” than the wastewater discharge, which Chemours was ordered to shut down in November 2017, said Culpepper.

“We had our inspectors go out, and they visibly saw where they had cut the pipes that were leading to the wastewater treatment plant that outfall into the Cape Fear River,” said Culpepper.

“Soil contamination and potential air deposition,” were potential sources Culpepper offered up for the spike in GenX levels.

“This is not over yet… for the investigation in finding out why we’re seeing some of these higher levels coming from the outfall,” said Culpepper.

Airborne GenX also poses the potential of reaching humans who might breathe it in, according to Michael Pjetraj, Deputy Director of the NCDEQ Division of Air Quality.

"In the process of emitting the chemicals, GenX in this case, there is the potential that once it's in the air, that it can be inhaled," said Pjetraj

Michael Scott with the NC DEQ Division of Waste Management addressed proposals by Chemours to install water filtration systems in homes with contaminated well water.

Scott said Chemours is currently testing filters at one home near the plant with success at reducing GenX levels in the water. But Scott said data from one home is not enough.

Scott said within the next two weeks, Chemours wants to install more carbon filters in homes with contaminated wells to test if they filter out GenX effectively, but that data and results will take several months.

“This is almost like a third-world-country type of daily living,” said one speaker about having to use bottled water daily for drinking, cooking, and brushing teeth. “This is getting ridiculous.”

Scott said DEQ will also test fish in a body of water near the plant in mid-march to learn more about accumulation of GenX in wildlife.

