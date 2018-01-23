LIVE: GenX info session at Bladen Community College

The NC Department of Environmental Quality and the Department of Health and Human Services will host a community information session in Bladen County next month. (Source: WECT)

The NC Department of Environmental Quality and the Department of Health and Human Services will host a community information session in Bladen County Thursday from 6-8 p.m.

The forum will be held in the auditorium of Bladen Community College. You can watch a live stream of the session at the top of this page or on mobile here.

State officials will be on hand to talk about surface water and drinking water well testing results. Alternative water options and preliminary air sampling for GenX also will be discussed.

Representatives from Chemours are not listed as attending the forum tonight.

This forum happens in the context of recent findings that GenX levels were 16 times higher than the state's health goal in water discharged at the Chemours site in December.

It also came to light recently that Chemours is considering the installation of carbon water filtration systems in homes supplied by wells contaminated with GenX.

