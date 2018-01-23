GenX info session coming to Bladen Community College

The NC Department of Environmental Quality and the Department of Health and Human Services will host a community information session in Bladen County next month. (Source: WECT)

The forum will be held in the auditorium of Bladen Community College on Thursday, Feb. 1, from 6-8 p.m.

Officials will be on hand to talk about surface water and drinking water well testing results. Alternative water options and preliminary air sampling for GenX also will be discussed.

