Shot fired into Whiteville home

A shot was fired into a home while a woman and a child were inside Monday morning.

According to Michele Tatum with the Columbus County Sheriff's Office, a woman in a residence on Willow Creek Lane heard a loud noise shortly after 8 a.m.

The victim told officials she looked outside and saw a man running into the woods beside her residence.

Tatum said a bullet entered a bedroom window but no injuries were reported.

The incident report states a 1-year-old child was in the home at the time of the shooting.

No arrests have been made in the case as of Tuesday morning.

