Should your child's teachers and daycare workers get flu shots?

As the flu outbreak kills dozens of people statewide, we checked in on the flu requirements for your child's teachers and the daycare center workers.

"We cannot mandate employees to get the flu shot, but we encourage it," said Valita Quattlebaum, spokesperson for New Hanover County schools. "We have flu shots, paid through our insurance plan, offered by the public health nurses at the schools and central offices."

The phrase "encouraging employees to get the flu shot" seemed to be the most common answer from school systems and daycares in the Cape Fear region.

"Brunswick County schools does NOT require employees to get a flu shot and there hasn't been any kind of talks to make it a requirement," said Daniel Seamens, spokesperson for Brunswick County Schools. "Right now, we just encourage employees and their families to do everything they can to prevent the spread of the virus at work and home."

Only one daycare we called said there would be a change in policy. Given the recent outbreak, Kids & Company in Wilmington, said it would require their employees to get a flu shot next season.

