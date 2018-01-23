NC man charged with DWI after interrupting state troopers’ meeting to apply for job

A Clayton man made two big mistakes last week when he interrupted a meeting of 21 North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers who were meeting at a Johnston County fire station.

The first mistake – driving drunk. The second? Driving drunk to a meeting of state troopers in order to turn in a job application at the Cleveland Fire Department.

That’s exactly what Chad William Johnson, 40, did, according to authorities.

Troopers didn’t even have to pull over Johnson in order to charge him with driving while impaired.

Johnson walked into the fire station while 21 state troopers, assigned to Johnston County, were holding their monthly district meeting at the fire station. Officials said Johnson began shaking the officers’ hands and thanking them for serving their community.

It was at that point that the troopers noticed a strong odor of alcohol and his bloodshot eyes. One of the troopers took Johnson to a separate area of the fire station and conducted several field sobriety tests. Authorities said Johnson failed those tests.

Johnson registered a 0.18 on the Breathalyzer, more than double the .08 limit in the state.

Officials said that Johnson told the troopers he was at the fire station to drop off a job application.