Governor: 1 dead, many wounded in Kentucky school shooting

BENTON, KY (AP) -

Authorities are reporting one person was killed and many were wounded in a high school shooting in rural Kentucky.
    
Gov. Matt Bevin tweeted that it happened Tuesday morning at Marshall County High School.

A shooting suspect was reported in custody.
    
The community is about 120 miles northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.

