Governor: 1 dead, many wounded in Kentucky school shooting

Authorities are reporting one person was killed and many were wounded in a high school shooting in rural Kentucky.



Gov. Matt Bevin tweeted that it happened Tuesday morning at Marshall County High School.

Tragic shooting at Marshall County HS...Shooter is in custody, one confirmed fatality, multiple others wounded...Much yet unknown...Please do not speculate or spread hearsay...Let’s let the first responders do their job and be grateful that they are there to do it for us... — Governor Matt Bevin (@GovMattBevin) January 23, 2018

A shooting suspect was reported in custody.



The community is about 120 miles northwest of Nashville, Tennessee.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.