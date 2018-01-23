Yard sales January 27
New Hanover County
8 a.m. - 1 p.m.
2613 Hastings Drive, Wilmington
Household items like kitchenware, furniture, pictures, and other miscellaneous items. Outdoor yard items include: yard tools, picnic table, outside table and chairs and other miscellaneous items.
9 a.m. - 12 p.m.
457 Baytree Road, Wilmington
Brass fireplace tools, bar stools, household accessories, lamps, vintage and antiques, and more.
8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
5126 Lord Tennyson Drive, Wilmington
Antiques, furniture, appliances, kitchen dishes, clothes etc. Come on out and find a bargain!
If you're planning a future yard sale you can send your information now
Or you can email yardsales@wect.com. Just be sure to include the date, time, address, and any items you'll have for sale.
If you're having a yard sale today but didn't send your information in you can add your details to today's yard sales post on the WECT Facebook.
