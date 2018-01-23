Leland police ask for public's help in identifying larceny suspect

The Leland Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man it says is a larceny suspect. (Source: LPD)

LPD officials said in a Facebook post that the incident occurred at the Leland Walmart on Jan. 13. The suspect was reportedly seen leaving the area in a red or maroon Volkswagen Passat.

Anyone with information on the case, is asked to contact Det. Jonathan Berry at 910-332-5003.

