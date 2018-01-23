TRAFFIC ALERT: Southbound lanes closed on Carolina Beach Road after wreck near Snow's Cut Bridge

Southbound lanes on Carolina Beach Road are closed near Snow's Cut Bridge after a two-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning. (Source: Raycom Media)

According to New Hanover County dispatch, the wreck took place near the intersection of Carolina Beach Road and River Road and involved two vehicles.

No word on any injuries as of 7:30 a.m.

